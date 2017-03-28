City needs experts to help fix roads

OT long ago NCD Governor Powes Parkop was the recipient of K50 million from the Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited (MVIL).

The money was virtually a free gift and Parkop gladly received it with much elation and media fanfare.

So now he should feel obligated to reciprocate by fixing the dilapidated Kunai Street, the road that services the headquarters of the state company.

This particular road is in perpetual tethers all year round.

There is water sipping out from a couple of spots along that stretch of road which precipitates the disintegration of the bitumen surfaces.

There are gigantic craters in the middle of the road for months now.

This road truly resembles a muddy and broken up country track.

NCDC engineers need to conduct an urgent investigation to identify the underlying causes that give rise to constant deterioration of this important road.

NCDC must engage the services of a qualified geo technical expert to ascertain the root causes and do a complete new design with better engineering and construction.

Constant deterioration and frequent maintenance work makes it one of the costliest streets in the capital city.

Kunai Street is home to many important government offices and private sector establishments including MVIL, Road Safety Council, PNG Electoral Commission, PNG Teacher’s Insurance Limited, Department of Environment & Conservation, Century 21 Real Estate and other entities that contribute significantly to the development of NCD and the country.

I urge Governor Parkop to visit Kunai Street and experience for himself how it feels driving in such treacherous conditions in the very heart of Port Moresby.

Bonny Igime

NCD

