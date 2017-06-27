City Pharmacy assures customers: We have enough medicines in store

CITY Pharmacy’s medicine supplies continue to flow despite the fire which damaged the company’s warehouse and head office last week in Port Moresby.

Managing director Joe Barberis said there was “a bit of disruption” initially but the supply situation will improve.

“We have to get new stock into our temporary warehouse. It will probably take a few weeks but the there is enough stock in store that customers won’t notice any difference,” he said.

“Most of the medicine was distributed among the stores. If one store got too little, we move some stores to the other.

“We are flying some medicines in. Some medicine deliveries came this week that had been ordered some months ago so that was good as well.

“At the moment we think that we should be okay.”

General manager Commercial Omprakash Seshadri said stocks were going directly to the stores.

“That is where our suppliers are helping us a lot especially direct stores deliveries. By the end of this week, this warehouse is going to be packed with stocks again and ready to serve our customers. We’ve got our other warehouse in Badili,” he said.

