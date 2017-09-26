City Pharmacy shortage affecting medicines

RELATIONS between City Pharmacy Limited and its suppliers are “very strained” due to the ongoing foreign exchange shortage, company chairman Mahesh Patel says.

Patel said some products were out of stock as a result, and that it was a great concern, especially for medicine.

“Relationships are getting very strained and some even stop supplying which is causing (a shortage) of stocks on the shelves. It is worrying especially for medicines,” Patel said.

“We are concerned as things are not really improving. And if not remedied, then there will be (shortage) of stocks, losses to business operations as our overheads remain fixed.

“I just hope that things turn around for the better with new projects.

“Agriculture is the key. Exports and better commodity pricing can alleviate some of these issues.”

Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Rio Fiocco said the foreign exchange shortage was impeding business operations.

“The shortage of foreign exchange affects everyone including manufacturers who need to bring in raw material from which to make the products. The delay will cost them a lot,” Fiocco said.

“Then there are those in the motor vehicle industry where they need to bring in spare parts for vehicles.

“The public will have to wait as it takes about three months to get in parts. They can’t do the job in a timely fashion and it causes losses.”

