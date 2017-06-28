City polls on Friday

By HELEN TARAWA

POLLING in the National Capital District has been deferred to Friday following a protest by officials yesterday over the non-payment of a “camping” allowance.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said he deferred polling when election workers assigned to the Port Moresby North-West and North-East electorates staged a protest.

Gamato said although Port Moresby South polling officials had taken their positions, he decided that polling in the three electorates be deferred to Friday.

He said the workers had wanted their allowance paid first.

“Unfortunately, the NCD election manager could not bring out (the money) to pay them,” Gamato said.

He said according to the contracts of polling officials, they were supposed to do the work first and get paid later.

“The election manager this morning briefed me and I also talked to the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi.

“They think that polling in NCD should be postponed to Thursday or Friday. I’ve decided on Friday so that we can all get ready.”

Gamato said he had the powers to defer polling or elections.

“The message has been passed on to all polling and returning officials that only polling in NCD has been deferred to Friday.”

Like this: Like Loading...