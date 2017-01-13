City ready to play ball

By HENRY MORABANG

SOFTBALL competitions in Port Moresby for both women and men resume this weekend after four-week recess over the festive season.

The competitions were supposed to start last weekend but due to in-house administrative problems with National Sports Trust Limited, they have been deferred to this weekend.

Both association presidents, Tony Daple (Port Moresby men) and Jenny Paak (Port Moresby women) were optimistic that the competitions would go ahead as planned tomorrow and on Sunday.

“ We’re advising all Port Moresby men and women’s softball clubs that we have received positive news (from the NSTL) and games will go ahead this weekend,” Daple said.

He reminded all the clubs that the men’s draw remained the same as from last weekend and Brown Eagles club would man both gates on the weekend.

Daple also advised all clubs that the player registration fee of K25 was due last week and needed to be sorted out before teams took the field.

He said the clubs knew who they were and had to make payments before running onto the softball diamond.

He urged all the teams to provide player listings which had to be passed onto his executives before the games.

Failure to comply would mean a loss of completion points.

Daple stressed that the club affiliation fee was K500 and grade affiliation fee was 250 per team while player registration fee was K25.

Paak of Port Moresby women’s softball association said: “We have now received confirmation from the venue management that games will go on as scheduled this weekend at the softball precinct.”

She apologised for the inconvenience last weekend.

“The closure of the sports precinct was not communicated to us the executives earlier by the NSTL team,” Paak said.

“We all arrived at the venue on Saturday morning only to find out about the closure,” she said.

“The matches will proceed picking up from where we left off.

“The games for last weekend, Jan 7, will be included as a double-header during the round 2 draws. This matter will be discussed in our club delegates meeting this month.”

Like this: Like Loading...