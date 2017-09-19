City realtor locks out government workers

By Rebecca Kuku

OFFICERS of the Department of Implementation and Rural Development have been locked out of the Kumul Haus because of non-payment of rent.

Department Secretary Aihi Vaki confirmed that the officers were locked out by Grand Columbia Limited yesterday morning over the three-month outstanding rental. Workers were sent home.

Vaki expressed his disappointment because the department had been renting the office space for 15 years.

“We have been renting the place since 2002 and did most of the renovations and maintenance ourselves,” he said. “We have also been faithful in paying our rents.”

A source from Grand Columbia Limited said they had raised the matter with the Department of Treasury and were advised that it was facing a cash-flow problem.

But Vaki said it was inconsiderate of the landlord to lock down the office and turn the workers away.

“The department has the funds and we will pay the rentals,” he said.

“However, the delay was caused by some administrative matters that will soon be cleared. They should have given us some time to sort out the administrative delays as we have been doing business with them for more than a decade.”

The building also houses the National Economic and Fiscal Commission, whose workers were also locked out.

