City residents urge NCDC to repair drainage systems

HOHOLA Two residents in Port Moresby are calling on the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) to help fix the drains next to their homes after their belongings were destroyed by flood waters on Sunday night.

Heavy rain damaged properties of the residents at Figg and Erima streets when blocked drains overflowed, flooding the area.

Figg Street resident Bill Wapo said lack of proper drainage systems caused flooding.

“In the past, the residents of Figg Street never faced such problems, but it just happen on Sunday because of a company developing the area there and blocking the normal drainage system,” he said.

For the residents of Erima Street, Wapo said flooding started when a church was built on the water pathway, diverting the drains to houses in the area.

Wapo said people in at least 18 houses could not sleep that night because water overflowed from the drains and flowed into their properties.

“All the properties that you imagine to be in a household were destroyed and some even washed away by the flooding,” he said.

“Even students could go to school on Monday because their clothes were wet and school material and equipment destroyed.

Wapo called on NCDC and the disaster office to help fix the drainage system.

“We are also asking the NCDC to check with the company developing the area and church to fix our drainage.”

