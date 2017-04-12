City residents urged to join Sir Michael’s farewell

CITY residents have been urged to wear or carry a PNG flag for a planned farewell for Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare in Port Moresby today.

According to a joint programme circulated by parliament and the National Capital District Commission, the occasion would start at about 10am at Parliament House and end with a gun salute at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

A motorcade with Sir Michael would depart Parliament at around 1pm to the stadium and on the way would unveil a plaque to commemorate self-government.

He would be greeted by NCD Governor Powes Parkop and others at the stadium where speeches and tributes would take place.

Tomorrow, people of East Sepik will be waiting to welcome the founding father when he is expected to travel to his home.

Like this: Like Loading...