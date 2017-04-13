City sends two women’s squads to national softball champs

PORT Moresby Women’s Softball Association is sending two squads for the upcoming national championships in Kokopo over the Easter weekend.

Port Moresby women’s softball president Jenny Paak said the squads, POM Gold and POM Black, would leave for the tournament today and return on Tuesday.

Paak said apart from playing softball, the women have been promoting social issues.

During the upcoming championship, Port Moresby women’s team will be campaigning against gender-based violence with the theme ‘respect yourself by respecting others’.

The president said the association would also be promoting messages against gender-based violence throughout its 2017-2018 softball season.

“Our association is not only promoting women in sports but also how they live within the community,” she said.

POM Gold: Dianne Gideon, Nadia Bais, Carol Apelis (Bears), Julie Naime, Dessie Loniu, Carol Moeder (Yokomo), Joyce Manai (Chebu), Stephanie Manning (Saints), Dulcie Simba, Leno Simba, Getrude Simba (Stingerz), Florence Daple, Priscilla Mocke, Selina Karai, Tessa Karai, Georgina Mautu (United Sisters), Addie Tamti (Wantoks),Suluet Tarasomo (head coach), Lisa Polum (assistant coach) and Bernadette Uruna (manager). POM Black: Mathilda Pagal, Francisca Kini, Rosalia Apelis (Bears) Nicole Mamia, Claire Wutt, Basmath Xkenjik, Zilpha Ene (United Sisters), Lois Garena, Melanie Maloni (Chebu), Nathasha Pilak (Gazelle), Josepha Raphael, Joyselyn Paon, Elie Paon (Mariners), Mathilda Moe (Wantoks), Alice Ono (Saints), Grace Joe (Stingers) and Juliet Serrie (Yokomo), Chris Raphael (head coach), Kolish Banam (assistant coach) and Kevani Geita (manager).

