City set for Hetura 7s

PORT Moresby will host round four of the Export Lager Sevens series with the staging of the Hetura 7s this weekend.

Games will be played at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium from Saturday to Sunday.

Capital Rugby Union in partnership with Papua New Guinea Rugby Football Union have invited all the CRU clubs to participate, along with the clubs who took part in the NCD Governor’s Cup 7s tournament earlier in the year.

Invitations have been extended to other provincial teams as part of their preparations leading up to this year’s PNGRFU National Provincial 7s Championships next week.

CRU competition director Paul Joseph said: “There is a strong possibility that the (Hetura 7s) tournament becomes a three-day event, starting on Friday and all must confirm their participation by close of business today.

“All clubs must declare only 12 players for both men’s and women’s competitions,” Joseph said.

“It is at the discretion of Capital Rugby Union to confirm the total number and which clubs or teams make up the tournament,” Joseph said.

CRU clubs: Harlequins, Nova, Defence, Vikings, Crusaders, Juggernauts, Spartans, Southern Chiefs, Brothers, Wanderers, University, Valley Hunters; Central/NCD teams: Baike, Brothers, Bomana Wild Ducks, Central Highlanders, Fly, Gordons Geckos, Haka’Tautai, POM Diwai, Warumana, Taurama, Diggers, Keakalo Malagana, Goldie Depo, Kaugere Jets; Provincial teams: Alotau Kedewas, Black Orchids, Aroma Coast, Daru Stingrays, Gulf Poi Mafus, Mad Gauns, Morobe Hammerheads, Oro Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels, Tabubil Cats, Kimbe Rebels, ENB Kaias, Namatanai Kurutus.

Prize money: Cup winner – K4000, Cup runners-up – K1500, Plate winner – K1000, Plate runners-up – K750, Bowl winner – K500, Bowl runners- up – K400.

