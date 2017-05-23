City snooker sets date for AGM

THE Port Moresby Billiards and Snooker Association (POMBSA) annual general meeting will be held on June 4 at the Q Club in Port Moresby.

Association secretary Ephata Samuel said the meeting would elect office bearers and committee members for the next 12 months.

“Nominations for the positions of president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, public relations officer and five general committee members are now open,” Samuel said.

He said nomination forms were available at the Q club.

Nominations would close this Sunday.

Samuel said the president’s and 2016 financial reports will be presented before the elections.

“All current members of the POMBSA are urged to attend.”

