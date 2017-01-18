City soccer restarts

PORT Moresby Soccer Association is set to bounce back after two seasons in the wilderness with their preseason pencilled for Feb 11-25.

Vice-president Joseph Ealadona said the executive meeting had decided to start with the preseason, while the season proper would run from April 8 to end of Oct.

He called on interested clubs to attend the general club meeting set for Jan 21 at a venue yet to be confirmed. The structure and format of the competition would be discussed at this club meeting.

Ealadona said an extraordinary meeting of members would take place on April 1 at venue to be confirmed.

