City should take control of bus service

IT is time for Port Moresby to operate its own bus service for the city residents.

Last week, it was chaotic and frustrating for the city’s commuters who relied on buses to travel to work, school or to the market after operators pulled their vehicles off the road in protest over an alleged police brutality case.

This is not the first time, and will not be the last.

The bus operators have had it their way for too long.

Their drivers too have been acting like they own public roads with their reckless driving manners, no regard for other motorists, not stopping at designated bus stops, making sudden stops with no warning given to other road users, plus malfunctioning lights and trafficators.

The seats in some of the buses pose a real danger to the health of passengers because they are old and uncomfortable.

The current system in the city allows bus and taxi owners to dictate how they operate – whether they complete their routes, provide service along the designated routes or pull of their service off when they want to.

Most countries have a public transport bus service which are generally based on a regular operation along a route, stopping only at designated spots and operating according to an official timetable.

It is good to see National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop planning to adopt an overseas-type public transport model run by the Government.

If this becomes a reality, all PMV buses and taxis must be operated by NCDC and the owners of these vehicles can become subcontractors.

There will be a standard colour and design, rules and regulations, routes and CCTV facilities available.

All drivers and their crew should have police and medical clearance, provided uniforms, ID cards and accreditations.

They must undergo appropriate training including an anger management course.

Some years ago, the Brisbane City Council donated 10 used 40-seater buses to the National Capital District Commission.

These buses can carry 15 passengers more than what these smaller buses we see on our roads can.

That donation indicated that the NCDC was leaning towards managing the entire public transport system in the city. Unfortunately, nothing transpired.

Today, the number of buses has increased and so too the passengers.

The operation of bus transport system has been unreliable and erratic to say the least. This is where a collaboration needs to be worked out between the NCDC and the Road Transport Authority.

The NCDC alone cannot be blamed for the continuing transport woes as the responsibility in managing and issuing of PMV licences is under the jurisdiction of the Road Transport Authority.

The NCDC can come up with plans and proposals to improve the public transport system but the authority has the last say.

It will benefit all if they work together.

Parkop will be submitting a proposal to the Road Transport Authority soon on the solutions to the public transport issue.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the country’s public transport system will come under scrutiny when legislation is passed before Apec 2018.

Apec Minister Justin Tkatchenko explained in January that it was what was being planned to improve the bus and taxi system in Port Moresby.

From that report, we understand the transport minister will present bills in Parliament regarding the monitoring of the bus and taxi service.

The bill will see the issuing of licences, monitoring, and especially the way PMVs and taxis are operated in a city like Port Moresby which is long overdue.

Hopefully, we will see a constructive plan implemented.

The transport system has to be effective, efficient, reliable and convenient to the people who use it.

The Government must be involved in how it is run because after all it is a public service which is what it is responsible for.

Private bus owners can apply for contracts to run some routes but the overall management must lie with the authorities which will be held accountable when things go wrong.

