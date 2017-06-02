City team set for champs

THE National Capital District Bodybuilding Association is sending a team of five men and four women to the 2017 Flame Flour Bodybuilding Championships in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, on Saturday.

NCDBBA’s participation in the national championships was made possible with the assistance of sponsors National Gaming Control Board, who purchased the team’s airline tickets, tracksuits and jumpers. NCDBBA will be among nine bodybuilding teams vying for the national titles.

The others are Jiwaka, Chimbu, Goroka (Team 1 and 2) Lae, Kutubu, Kime and Buka.

Veteran bodybuilder and NCDBBA president, Canny Cooper, thanked the sponsors for their assistance.

“We have been struggling to raise funds and two business houses have helped a lot. “I thank our sponsors NGCB, Goodman Fielder and also the Murray Barracks Gym, who have been kind in allowing our team to train at the venue,

“We believe that we have the team to go up to Goroka and claim some titles. “We have some young bodybuilders in the team who will be taking part in their first major competition.”

The championships will be at the National Sports Institute in Goroka.

The titles of Mr and Ms PNG would be up for grabs as contenders compete against title-holders Steven Bomai (Mr PNG) and Misah Avesa (Ms PNG), who are both based in Goroka.

The PNG Bodybuilding Federation will hold its annual general meeting after the national championships on Sunday in Goroka.

