City teams geared for women’s basketball title

THE three city teams are all geared up for the PNG women’s basketball championship in Port Moresby this week.

It is toss-up between Port Moresby, National Capital District and Lae as the favourites for the crown while Daru are the dark horses.

Kavieng, Tubusereia and new kids on the block Kerema are also expected to put up worthy efforts.

The eight teams are in two pools. Pool A has Port Moresby 1, National Capital District, Kerema and Daru while pool B has Port Moresby 2, Lae, Kavieng and Tubusereia.

It is predicted that Port Moresby 1 and Lae will top their pools and play the bottom sides in the quarter-finals to advance to the semifinals and then on to the grandfinal on Saturday.

Pool matches will tip off tomorrow and end off on Thursday with the grand finals.

The top four will go into the quarter-finals, followed by the semifinals.

The winners will qualify for the grand finals while the losers play off for the third and fourth placing.

