City women plan to form group for self empowerment

WOMEN in one of the suburbs of Port Moresby plan to form a group to empower themselves through education, health and economic activities.

Spokesperson and leader Catherine Thomas said women in Kaugere were looking at forming a group that would promote empowerment programmes for women.

“We are yet to formalise what we want to achieve as a group but we are a motivated group of women so far to get ourselves organised and collaborate in issues which we consider as a priority for the women and girls in our community,” she said.

Thomas said the majority of women face many challenges daily including access to education, health and economic empowerment.

“For these women in Kaugere, access to clean water has been a struggle for many, many years and we are looking at ways we can best address the need.”

Thomas said women and children from these communities were tasked with collecting water daily.

“We are also using stored water which is the cause of many health and sanitation concerns and this is just one out of the many problems,” she said. “So given these challenges we want to get proactive and form a group that is stronger and have an amplified voice.

“We are looking at working with civil society organisations to come and empower and expand our knowledge and education.”

Thomas said she wanted a group that would be able to work in partnership with governments, community-based organisations, schools and the private sector to create change in their community.

