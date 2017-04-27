City women’s soccer gets uniform boost

LAE football champions PNG Power received new uniforms and training equipment worth K13,000 from Prima Smallgoods on Monday.

The club, known as Prima Power, has been the undisputed champions for the last 15 years in the Lahi Soccer Association.

They have won many PNGFA-sanctioned games, including the Besta FA Cup, the off-season Wawen’s Cup, Morobe Soccer Festival cup and the recent Football Federation PNG-sanctioned 7s challenge in Lae.

Club president Gerard Obi told The National that Prima had been supportive over the years.

“This is the biggest sponsorship and we want thank the Chows for supporting the club,” Obi said.

