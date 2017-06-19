City youth group repairs road, MP offers support

A GROUP of youths has fixed a road leading into the Turf Club at Nine-Mile in Port Moresby.

Group spokesman Wesley Tembi said the road was always muddy after rain making it impossible for vehicles to use it.

He said such initiatives must be carried out wholeheartedly using one’s own resources rather than waiting for Government funding.

“We must work with the Government and try to help ourselves by fixing our own problems like roads, health care and schools,” Tembi said.

He urged youths to look after government properties and services.

Moresby North East MP Labi Amaiu supported the youths in the road upgrading.

Amaiu said they must continue that spirit of working hard and not waiting for government assistance.

He urged the youths to look after services such as water projects.

“You look after government services and it will look after your well-being,” he said.

“If you destroy it, you will be the one to suffer.”

