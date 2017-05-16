City youth raising funds for association

YOUTHS living in the Erima settlement in Port Moresby are using the election period as an opportunity to raise money to register their association with the Investment Promotion Authority (IPA).

Erima youths spokesman Kenny Max told The National that the youths cleared an area and built a grandstand at Erima field for candidates to come and pay them before using the grandstand and the field for their rallies and campaigns.

“We have a rugby league team called Erima Hurricanes and we want to register it with IPA but registration fee is K5000,” he said.

“We have to write to our local MPs to assist us but they did not so we are using the election as an opportunity to raise funds to register our association.”

Max said for each candidate who came to do their rallies using the facilities, the youths charged them K1500 which went to their team leader for the registration of their association.

“If the candidates have their own amplifies and provide their own security for the rally, then we minimise cost down to K500,” he said.

Max invited candidates contesting the Moresby North-East electorate and the National Capital District to come to Erima field and use the facilities provided by the youths to assist the youths.

He said that youths being involved in such activities as sports were cutting down on law and order problems in settlements so they urged local leaders and MPs to assist them when the need arose.

