Civil servants to help with election

WEST New Britain provincial administrator Williamson Hosea has released some public servants to help in the running of the general election as polling officials in the 61 teams.

Hosea warned them not to be involved with any candidate and must perform their duties honestly.

He said those public servants selected must not withdraw from the polling or counting at the last minute.

“You have been given a responsibility. Do it without fear or favour,” Hosea said. “PNG is on the palm of your hands and if you do not do it well, you destroy your country.”

He addressed public servants including police and Correction Service officers during a meeting in Kimbe.

