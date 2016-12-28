Civil servants must not steal: Judge

PUBLIC servants are employed by the Government and appointed to senior positions to serve the people and not to steal from their employer, Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika says.

He said the role of public servants was to implement government decisions to deliver goods and services to the people and not go into businesses themselves and run those businesses.

“Money is essential to growth and development and when public servants misuse money, then development is retarded,” Sir Gibbs said.

He said this last Tuesday when sentencing public servant Jefferey Yakopya, to nine years imprisonment with hard labour for misappropriating K5 million of public funds.

Yakopya, 39, was employed by the Department of National Planning and Monitoring as the assistant secretary for the economic branch.

Yakopya incorporated a company called Niugini Star Transport Limited and submitted a project proposal to then department secretary Joseph Lelang for the construction of three bailey bridges in the Komo-Margarima District in Hela.

The court found the payments made for the construction of the bridges were applied for other purposes.

The court found that only one bridge was completed.

“The immediate victims are the people of Magarima District in Hela.

“The people of Tundaka, Waga, Lapae and Guria in Hela lack two bridges,” Sir Gibbs said.

“After painting a mental picture of the circumstances and mentally seeing people continuing to walk across those rivers risking their lives with their loads, I am minded to impose a term of nine years.

“Stealing from the Government and anybody for that matter is wrong. It is dishonest to steal. When one steals his or her integrity is damaged, that person is no longer a person of integrity.”

