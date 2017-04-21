Civil servants to represent ICCC in provinces

TWO memoranda of understanding have been signed with Independent Consumer and Competition Commission by the Morobe and Manus governments.

They will allow public servants to carry out ICCC functions and deal with issues faced by consumers and businesses on competition and pricing in the respective provinces.

Morobe acting administrator Sheila Harou and Manus administrator Andrew Posong signed with ICCC acting commissioner Avi Hubert.

“The arrangement also has a win-win outcome for the ICCC, consumers and businesses in the two provinces,” Hubert said.

“It is a pilot project by the ICCC to improve its presence and operations in provinces.

“A minimum of one business development officer in the commerce division of the administration will be formally recognised and resourced as an Independent Consumer and Competition Commission appointed agent to perform the monitoring and enforcement function of the ICCC in collaboration with the ICCC’s regional office in Kokopo for Manus, and Lae for Morobe,” Hubert said.

Others who have signed are Hela, Madang and Chimbu.

