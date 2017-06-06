Civil servants’ ‘role is to back PM’

Public servants have an ongoing role to support Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, a spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s Department says.

The spokesperson was responding to query on where the line could be drawn in regards to Peter O’Neill being the Prime Minister during the election and O’Neill being a candidate in terms of the use of public property and public servants.

The spokesperson said that protocol officers, as with police officers, had an ongoing role to support the Prime Minister, during the elections.

“As with police officers, public servants have no political role.

“This is because Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, as all ministers, are serving in their roles through to the formation of the next government.” Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato warned candidates and their supporters against using public property or funds for campaigns during the election.

He said this was applicable to all public servants.

However, the spokesperson said that there was no change from previous elections and a standard practice throughout the Commonwealth.

It is understood that O’Neill and his entourage, which includes more than 10 protocol officers or public servants, have been using the country’s aircraft Kumul 1 and Falcon Jet for what is obviously election-related activities for the People’s National Congress party.

