Be civilised, respect law: PPC

By TONY PALME

VOTERS in Western Highlands are being urged not to decorate themselves with flowers or paint their faces during the election period.

The call has come from provincial police commander Superintendent Martin Lakari, who has also asked voters not to break the law.

“Our mentality during the election period must reflect that we live and interact in the 21st century. No more of voters decorating themselves with flowers or painting their faces,” he said.

“Our conduct must be peaceful and whatever our actions, it must be within the context of the law, which police will be closely monitoring during the operation.”

He was speaking on Friday when the Highlands Eastern Divisional Command heads met in Jiwaka for the dedication of pre-election operation orders.

Lakari called on supporters of candidates to behave during the periods of nomination, polling and counting of votes, and respect each other, especially the marginalised and disabled.

“People are no longer in the Stone Age era. By now, people should be civilised on how to choose their leaders,” he said.

“Highlands people must understand that election is a seasonal thing where people exercise their rights without fear or intimidation in voting for any candidate of their choice.”

He said police and mobile squads will be assisted by defence force and correctional service personnel during the election period.

“Police will be doing their normal rounds during the election period as well as carrying out election operation orders.”

