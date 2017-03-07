Claim about journalism students is wrong

I WRITE in reply to the letter by Observer titled, “Journalism students need the experience”(The National, March 2).

As the Director of Public Relations and Event Management at UPNG, I have conducted many interviews with journalism students on various issues concerning the university and its functions.

I have never turned a student away, and my door is always open.

It is important that they get their facts right and get them from a primary source, not a secondary source that may have some personal or political message to drive.

On-campus experiences are valuable, particularly when they talk to people who have editorial and linguistic experience and can help to shape their arguments and questions.

The statement, “We are not allowed to release any information” that Observer used is a generalisation.

There are always issues that are “works in progress” and issues that development partners must clear before any comments can be made.

There are also issues that may be before the courts and on which it would be sub-judice to make comments (which could be tantamount to contempt of court).

The journalism lecturers know where we are and the Public Relations Directorate is ready to assist students with their assignments.

James Robins

UPNG, Waigani

Like this: Like Loading...