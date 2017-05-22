Claims are in system, says Ngangan

FINANCE Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan says all provincial and district claims of payments are being brought into the system as per the directive of the Ombudsman Commission.

Ngangan said the process was slow because of the big number of claims. A committee set up to look into the claims include officials from the departments of Finance, Implementation, Rural Development and the Ombudsman Commission.

“I would prefer a faster turnaround but the process is a bit slow. We are now working on getting it quicker,” he said.

The Ombudsman Commission issued the directive on April 20 freezing all development funds held in provinces and districts to prevent abuse during the general election.

Ngangan said the committee was ensuring that only contractual payments were made.

“The system is not serving the existing members or politicians and we need to be seen to be fair,” he said.

“The accounts will not stop or closed but payment were being made on existing contractual commitments.”

He said the only time public accounts were closed was at the end of the year for auditing purpose.

The commission’s directive covers the period from April 20 to Sept 30.

