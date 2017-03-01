Clamping down on noise pollution

I HAVE heard complaints last year by Northern Governor Gary Juffa about particular church preaching with their instruments disturbing residents.

They also disturb patients in hospitals and health centres.

Law-abiding citizens like Boroko District Court magistrate Tracy Ganai and her family recently became victims of criminals after she reported the noisy and drunken youths to police. They retaliated and broke into her family’s home and stole an esky.

My question is: Where is the Environmental Contaminants Act 1978?

Section 52(1), (2) and(3) says it all and the penalty is a fine not exceeding K500.

Liklik tok save tasol for lawyers and police to follow up.

Retired Police Prosecutor,Via email

