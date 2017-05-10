Clan builds school for children

By ELIAS LARI

A CLAN in Western Highlands last year decided to build an elementary school for its children because it was too far for them to walk to the nearest school.

The clan is from Melka Oromb at West Kambia in Nebilyer.

The nearest school is Kubagabaga Primary which is too far and involves crossing rivers to get there.

Melka chief Robert Kiap, Benny Kints, Paias Mark and Simon Wak decided to build the school at their village.

They were assisted by local John Kupal in building a bush material classroom.

Last year, 53 students began attending the school.Kiap said those doing elementary two level will be enrolled at the Kugubaga Primary School to do their primary education.

He said the government could have ignored them “maybe because we live in the most remote part of the province, or maybe the leaders could have forgotten us”.

“This school was built to help our children,” Kiap said.

Kupal said the plan was to make sure that a primary school was built at

Kamb to serve more than 2000 people there.

“If the leaders are not delivering, then we must find other ways to help our communities,” he said.

