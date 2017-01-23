Clan pays compensation

ONE of the largest compensation payments in the National Capital District was completed on Saturday between two families from Southern and Western Highlands over the death of a two-year-old boy in a car accident last year.

The Yano family of Mendi, Southern Highlands, paid K80,000 to the boy’s family from Wester Highlands as the final compensation payment.

They had paid K20,000 as the bel kol money soon after the car accident at Vadavada outside the capital city last July.

The driver of the vehicle who allegedly ran over the boy was the son of a Tunzup clan chief Nelson Yano and former Global Constructions employee.

Paramount chief of Tunzub clan Steven Mendepo handed over the final compensation payment to Kunai Lawyer’s principal Paulus Kunai who represented the boy’s family.

Yano said the compensation payment was an expression of sorrow and regret by his family and clan towards the victim’s family.

“Life is priceless and cannot be replaced by money and pigs. This compensation payment is only a gesture to express how sorry we are for the loss of the boy,” Yano told The National.

Yano said his family had chosen to pay the compensation, although, he does not support demands for such compensation payments.

“I want to discourage such compensation payments in future.

“Let the law deal with family and tribal conflicts and demands for compensation.”

Yano thanked his paramount chief, his family and clan members for their support during the ordeal.

He also commended the victim’s family for resolving the conflict in a peaceful manner.

