Clans launch community development association

MORE than 2000 people from six clans in Western Highlands have launched a community development association which they hope will help access basic services and raise their standard of living.

Governor Paias Wingti launched the Toga-Wanka Community Development Association at Keranum village in Nebilyer on Thursday.

The association is made up of the Pinga, Prai, Teyadena, Laima, Yamdeya and Toga-Wanka clans in the Nebilyer area of Tambul-Nebilyer district.

It also coincided with a rural housing scheme funded by the Western Highlands government.

Association chairman Gabriel Yama said the main focus of the association was to represent the people in discussions with government to address their needs.

Yama said another aim was to promote self-reliance where people could use available resources to raise their living standards.

Yama said the association would also look at ways to pay fees for the students attending tertiary institutions in the country.

Wingti thanked the Nebilyer people for forming community development associations.

He said that his vision is to see that people change their mentalities and become self-reliant.

