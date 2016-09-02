Clans return after 40 years

By Alphonse Porau

NOT many would want to go back to their villages 40 years after abandoning their homeland in a remote area and try to convince other relatives and clan members to return.

But Sgt Enoch Isavi Wayay, a serving member of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force is doing just that.

Having a heart for his people and how they could best use of their land to better themselves, Sgt Wayau from Mania clan of Oriesa tribe in the Okapa East local level government, Eastern Highland, is mobilising his people who have fled homes years ago, to return home.

He is being assisted by Soro, Toy and Simi Kuroiba. Last month they took time of their normal work commitments to organise a meeting with the Mania clan in Kwaraseri village.

The meeting was attended by more than 600 members of the five clans of Mania, Aii, Keteve, Weya and Takai. They were encouraged to do survey and identify their clan members scattered in other villages, towns and cities.

Wayau said there were two main reason of the meeting; one was to resolve that the people must return and lay claim to their land which covers Kwaresari, Azai, Watiapindi, Kusagai, Doguavindi, Atogiye, Dasiwanipindi and Oriesa.

The other was for the official launching of the Mania clan association constitution drafted by the sergeant himself.

He said the main idea behind this move was to encourage other clan members to be organised to allow basic services to reach the remote and neglected parts of Papua New Guinea such as Oriesa and Kwaraseri villages.

Soro Kuroiba, a primary school headmaster and Sgt Wayau said basic services were not reaching community so the clan members have been encouraged to return to make use of their land to sustain their livelihood, as life in the city is very challenging and people found it very hard to settle and make money for themselves. They said there were no basic services to the people living in their remote tribal communities with a population of more than 45,000 people in 17 council wards.

And the leaders are calling on the Government to assist in the road construction currently underway by villagers from Oriesa to Umasa village in the Okapa East local level government area as they wanted to discourage urban drift.

The Oriesa tribe of Okapa district occupies a very remote part of Eastern Highlands, sharing boundary with Baimuru district in Gulf.

The bigger clans including Mania of the Oriesa tribe moved away in the 1970s due to land issues with neighbouring clans. Four clan leaders including Wayau have taken the initiative to reunite the clan members and arrange for them to return to their land as there will be important things happening in the years to come.

The next meeting is will be at a later date for members of the respective clans to organise their birth certificate registrations as required by the Government.

Wayau urges his people in cities and towns to return and develop the land they have abandoned for many years.

Anyone wanting to get further information on this can call Sgt Enoch Isavi Wayau on 7338 0587

