Clans sign document to settle differences

By DELLYANNE ILAI

MORE than 5000 people from six clans from Wards 21 and 22 of Lower Gunangi LLG in Sinasina-Yongomugl district, Chimbu, reconciled and signed a legal document ending tribal fights on Jan 1.

Member of the Kinggaul, Barmegaul, Maimagaul, Kaupagaul, Maugaul and Balgaul clans surrendered weapons, uprooted marijuana plants and destroyed home brewing equipment in front of government officials and community leaders.

The ceremony sent a positive message that mothers and children would no longer live with fear after 25 years of continuous tribal fights and community disputes, according to a clan member Dr John Kola

He also told The National that in the past 25 years tribal fights and election-related violence resulted in more than 20 deaths. And the communities have been living in fear.

“This has denied the communities basic education and access to other services. Youths migrated to cities and a lot of properties were lost during trouble fights,” Kola said.

“We are now taking a step forward to unite and create peace in the community for the future generation. We want law and order, spiritual growth, and education to produce better human resources, and no more fighting.”

District community policing coordinator John Kora said the reconciliation was a milestone achievement and the way forward to produce well-disciplined and good citizens to live peacefully in the community.

Kora said 10 members of the clans will join the community policing team and undergo training at the end of this month.

