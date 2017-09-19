For some clans the wait is longer

‘LNG clans to wait longer’ and ‘Payment delayed’ were the front page headlines in the two dailies on Sept 7.

The news was painfully disappointing for the landowners of Motu who had been anticipating their royalty payment.

So will production from the gas and oil fields still flow without the pipeline running through the Papuan coastline?

Are not the two ends inter-dependent to the extent that one cannot function without the other?

So which of the two groups of beneficiaries is more important in the eyes of the government?

Doesn’t seem right or fair, does it?

Citizen

Port Moresby

