Clarification of chairman’s statement

ThIS letter is to clarify some misleading information given by the chairman of the Bougainvile Education Board Tony Tsora.

He stated that the failure of the National Education Board to advertise all substantive teaching positions in Bougainville will deprive Bougainville teachers of their rights to secure promotional positions.

While I agree with the chairman that the National Education Board has failed over the years to advertise all teaching positions in PNG, the Bougainville Education Act 2013 requires the Bougainville Education Board to advertise all base-level and substantive positions within Bougainville.

Advertisement of all base-level and substantive positions is one of those powers transferred by the national government through its educational authority (National Education Board) to the Bougainville Autonomous Government’s Bougainville Education Board in which Tsora is current chairman.

Thus, there is no reason why the Bougainville Education Board chairman should blame the National Education Board without exercising the powers that were transferred to the Bougainville Education Board in 2013.

Tsora is therefore advised to advertise all base-level and substantive teaching positions in Bougainville as soon as possible.

Any interested teachers within Bougainville and PNG can apply to those positions once they are advertised.

As for other provinces, the National Education Board is still responsible for the advertisement of all substantive teaching positions.

Joel Nava,

Principal legal adviser -TSC