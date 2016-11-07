Clarify report Mr Haoda

ALLOW me to provide an overview of the article published on Central services improvement programme project by Governor Kila Haoda.

Firstly, I want to commend Haoda for taking time to provide such useful information on how PSIP funds are used. I know these are critical times and I urge the people of Central to use this information critically to shape their thinking and more so in making informed decision on who to vote come election time, 2017.

Overall, I think the report is very subjective except for the scholarship area that provides some concrete information on where funds are use and the number of students sponsored.

Looking at government support to Central, you will note from Haoda’s report that total funding for the province has taken a downward trajectory since 2014 with only 63 per cent funding received for the last four years from the government.

Moreover, only K4 million was received this year (2016). So the question of what do we do with that K4m is an important point to raise. Simultaneously, outstanding funds for Central have grown from 23 per cent in 2014 to 80 per cent in 2016.

Haoda may want to clarify why the sharp increase in outstanding funding from the government between 2014 and 2016.

Going further into the report I note that about K6.2m (12 per cent) of the K50.4m funds received from the National Government between 2013 and 2015 were used for scholarships.

I commend the governor for such great initiative and encourage him to continue with this investment in human resource.

I would also want the governor to publish the total number of students sponsored i.e. district by district so that we can see whether the benefits are equally distributed across the four districts in Central or just concentrated in one district.

The second part of the report is very subjective with no concrete evidence of funding amounts attached to stated development areas in infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and religion.

Haoda may want to be more discreet in these areas to ascertain the kina value to development and more broadly the benefits to the people of Central.

The point in question is the road sealing from Six-Mile to Bautauma.

Can the governor clarify if this stretch of road falls under Central or is it part of the NCD?

Otherwise, the pictures shows there more investment in the Aroma Coast as opposed to other districts. The governor can clarify that as well.

Ali, Gabone,

Rigo, Central