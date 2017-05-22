Classroom a big boost for school

By PETER WARI

A PRIMARY school in the Nipa-Kutubu district in Southern Highlands that was converted to a boarding school this year opened a new double classroom last Thursday.

The Bakuale Primary school received K100,000 for the building and a K200, 000 for rations for the students from the office of Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal .

The school was converted to a boarding school to help pupils who had been travelling long distances from Inu, Homapawa, Yalanda, Liu, Kekelo and other neighbouring villages.

Komal said he was saddened to see students walking long distances to and from school and this prompted him to assist with funding for a new classroom.

He said schools must make use of funds made available by the government or other donor agencies to improve infrastructures as that would attract more aid in future.

“I have funded every school in the district with amounts ranging from K50,000 to K300,000 depending on the status of the schools and many of them have made me happy by building quality classrooms and staff houses.

“I know I will return to power for the next five years and I am now committing K200,000 to the school (Bakuale) to improve its facilities,” he said.

Head teacher Brendon Boh said the students who travelled from distant places no longer faced problems as food and accommodation were provided and they were now concentrating on their school work.

He said the double classroom was another achievement for the school and the board of management, teachers and the community were grateful with the MP.

Kutubu LLG president John Kila said his brother Tony Kila put up many of the infrastructures at the school and no MPs has visited or funded the school in the past years.

