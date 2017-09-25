Clean-up to improve hygiene in Hanuabada

A CLEAN-UP was held at Hanuabada Village in Port Moresby on Saturday initiated by World Vision as an advocacy on promoting healthy living.

Operations manager Stella Rumbam said it was one of the activities in a four-year project launched last year to provide better water supply, improve sanitation, promote waste management and good hygiene

“The aim of the Hanuabada water, sanitation and hygiene project to improve hygiene and health in Hanuabada villages. We are doing awareness on waste management such as having bins and ensuring they put rubbish in the bins instead of dumbing them into the sea,” Rumbam said.

“We are also working with the National Capital District Commission on rubbish collection.”

The project is funded by the New Zealand Government in partnership with the National Capital District, Eda Ranu, Curtain Brothers, Help PNG, Steamships, Swire Shipping, Go Green BSP, Meat Haus, PNG Olympic Committee and Sustainable Coastline.

New Zealand High Commissioner to PNG Sue Mackwell joined the villagers in the clean-up.

