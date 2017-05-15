Clean-up of market to be monthly

NATIONAL Capital District Commission market manager Charlie Pengi says the clean-up at the Gordon market will become monthly when plans are finalised.

“In our first meeting, we agreed that the cleaning to be an ongoing activity so the committees will meet again to identify proper dates,” Pengi told The National.

He said it was important to come up with such a plan to save the market from closing.

“The Gordon market has been given media attention not for good reasons so vendors wanted to change that perception.”

Pengi said the NCDC markets division, the gender desk and UN Women together with 11 vendors’ groups cleaned the market.

He said the clean-up was not a contract but voluntary work as a sign of change happening at the market.

