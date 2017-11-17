Clean-up work starts as Popondetta market

WORK has started on the Popondetta town market clean-up project initiated by Ijivitari MP Richard Masere.

Masere said this was in line with the plans to change the image of Popondetta.

The clean-up begins at the market with the support of the Higaturu Oil Palm. A heap of rubbish which has been there for years has been removed.

HOP Sustainability Department manager Paul Maliou said Masere had requested the company to get rid of the rubbish.

Masere and Maliou were there on November 3, to witness the starts of the project.

Also present was Group Sustainability manager for New Britain Palm Oil Sander Van Den Ende.

Maliou said Higaturu would be providing rubbish bins in the market area and carry out awareness on waste management.

Northern Governor Gary Juffa said the new leadership would work towards changing the township.

