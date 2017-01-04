Cleanliness of market concerns health worker

AREAS around the Goroka main market in Eastern Highlands are becoming an eyesore, a senior health worker says.

“The Chuave and Kakaruk markets are becoming filthy and the landowners are encouraging this to go on,” public health director Dr Max Manape said.

He made the comments after issuing several notices to parties involved in maintaining a healthy market place, to take appropriate action in the market clean.

Manape said that some shop and restaurant owners in town who have been served notices to improve the way they prepared and served food to customers.

He also appealed to shops in Kainantu and Goroka not to sell expired goods and to maintain a clean working environment, especially in fast food shops.

“Some of my environmental officers have not only carried out inspections in food shops and restaurants but have also inspected the two prisons in the province (Bihute and Bundaira) and have found that we have serious water supply problems in our prisons,” Manape said.

He said both prisons were not in good and healthy conditions for the prisoners.

“Our motto is prevention is better than cure and through these inspections we can prevent some diseases,” Manape said.

