Clear charges eyed in probe into brutal assault on doctor

By REBECCA KUKU

THE police officers allegedly involved in the assault on a doctor in Port Moresby two weeks ago have been identified.

However, investigators are still trying to determine their actual role so that the appropriate charges can be laid.

The officers came from the Badili, Waigani and Hohola stations.

“We are investigating the officers from the three stations who were on duty on May 31 to establish who did what so that appropriate charges can be placed against them,” said Robert Ali, director of the Internaal Affairs Directorate

“We have also been collecting information and statements from officers who were on duty on that night and eye witnesses.”

He said if they have to serve time, they will do so.

“Being a police officer doesn’t mean that you are above the law. All policemen must know that they are governed by the same laws.

“We have been trying to stop police brutality in the force and have been constantly telling the station commanders to control their officers.”

Dr Newman Barry was on his way home after dropping some family members near June Valley Primary School when he had a flat tyre.

As he was trying to call for help, a group of policemen arrived, accused him of being a rascal and assaulted him.

In addition to suffering serious injuries, Dr Barry also found that his vehicle, which was towed to a police station, had been vandalised.

Ali said the station commanders will also be penalised.

“This is so that commanders will take their duties seriously and ensure that their officers do not step out of line.”

