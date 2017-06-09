Clergies have not kept their faith

AN article in your newspaper of June 2 2017 regarding voters to be cautious about clergies going into politics is fully supported because experience have shown that they have not kept the faith.

What happened to the former members of Western Highlands Regional and Madang Open who were clergies?

The attractions of the flesh contributed to their demise because they were serving a new master who is the prince of darkness.

The calling from God is special especially to the clergies and this is the highest calling from anyone to serve his people.

The greatest evangelist of modern times, Dr Billy Graham who is still alive today and will celebrate his 100 years shortly was asked several times to contest for the President of America declined the offer.

His response was that the position he holds as ambassador to heaven is much higher than the President of America.

As ambassador of Christ, do our clergies going into politics know this or they are using the church for their own enrichment?

Concern believer

Like this: Like Loading...