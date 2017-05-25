Clergyman: Keep your focus on God

By TABITHA NERO

WHEN you keep your focus on God, you will be able to achieve impossible things, says a clergyman.

“We read in Matthew 14: 29 -30, that Peter was doing the impossible and walking on water because he was focused on Jesus, but he fell when he saw the waves and lost his focus,” Apostle Greg Bailey told a church gathering recently.

He said this during a visit to the City Reformation Centre in Taurama, National Capital District, last month.

Bailey who was visiting from Christian Internationals’ (CI) Pacific base in Brisbane, Australia, encouraged those who gathered to keep focus on the word of God and to keep in mind the promises of God.

“When you are focused you won’t see accusations, or those coming against you, or even notice Satan trying to deviate your attention, all you will see is the race that you are going to run.”

Bailey also added who Christians committed their ways to the Lord in order to be blessed.

“It says in Luke 5:5-7, that although Peter and his partners worked all night to catch fish they were not successful until they heard the word of Jesus telling them to cast their nets in the deep.

“In all that we do we must commit it back to the Lord and work hard and there will be multiplication in whatever that we do.”

