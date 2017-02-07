Climate change funds ‘inaccessible’

ENVIRONMENT and Conservation Minister John Pundari says that there are requirements to comply with in order to access funds from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Pundari told Parliament on Friday that it has never been easy for Papua New Guinea and other small states in the Pacific region to meet the requirements of the GCF to access those funds.

“At the Parish Conference of Parties 21, the issue of accessibility was raised with article number nine coming out as a result,” he said.

“But after article number nine, it is not as easy.”

Pundari said that with preparatory works being the concern, the prime minister and his government were assisting very well to make sure PNG played a significant role in contributing to the efforts of the global community.

He said the agency that is leading in this, the Office of Climate Change had been made an authority.

“The Government has also given privilege to the GCF officials by which a workshop was conducted to build capacity and enable PNG to access climate finance,” he said.

Pundari said Climate Change Development Authority (CCDA) is now working with accredited agencies to help PNG’s programmes and projects in the GCF.

“CCDA is not accredited as yet with the GCF,” he said.

“That is something that we are seeking assistance from GCF to help us so that going forward into the future, we will be an accredited body ourselves.

“But in the meantime, we got to work with other accredited bodies, organisations and institutions like UNDP for that matter and it’s not going to be that easy.”

Pundari said five provinces have been identified as pilot provinces to get assistance from climate change finance scheme that was available through the Asian Development Bank.

“At present, work has been done as to how best funding will be made available to these identified provinces.”

According to the minister, some other nations have met the requirements and have gone ahead of PNG.

