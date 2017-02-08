Climate initiative to unite Pacific islanders

THE Pacific Risk Management and Resilience initiative is a sustainable development goal agenda that aims to raise awareness among Pacific islanders to work together to reduce their risks to disaster and climate change, according to facilitator Denika Blacklock.

Blacklock told The National that the focus was on learning and sharing experiences from other parts of the world related to sustainable community actions.

“We don’t have any programmes other than awareness-raising and learning so that Pacific islanders can take charge of their own futures,” Blacklock said.

“We try to do in-depth series on higher level policy issues such as the Paris Agreement, and currently on what climate migration means in practice so that people have the necessary tools to make informed decisions about their futures.”

Blacklock said their approach was aimed to draw attention to the importance of networks and knowledge management and resilience in the Pacific, with a focus on climate change and poverty reduction.

She said they could take on a larger role in the future if resources could be secured and if they could have space in policy discussions to advocate for support.

“A benefit of a knowledge and skills-based economy is that it is more resilient to the challenges of climate change, and it provides opportunities to diversify from traditional employment such as agriculture, fisheries, tourism and government,” Blacklock said.

“Investment in trade and technical skills development will, have a faster payoff, as long as there is parallel investment in developing businesses that employ trades and technical skills which are beneficial.”

