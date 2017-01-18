Clinic closes general patient services

THE Kilakila clinic in Moresby South electorate has closed its general patient services and is now attending only to tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infection testing and counselling, according to clinic manager Regina Wuri.

She said the clinic was shut down last March because it needed renovation and all the staff were moved to Kaugere clinic. But services such as TB, HIV/AIDS and STI treatment and counselling continued.

“We have two TB nurses, two staff in STI and two in VCT (voluntary counselling and treatment). So there’s a total of six officers working on the ground currently providing these services.

“The status of the facility itself is not conducive or not fit for reopening. There’s a lot of work to be done inside,” Wuri told The National.

She said the clinic was managed in partnership by the Foursquare Church and the Government so they were working closely with both parties to reopen the clinic soon.

“There was a commitment made by the Government through the Member for Moresby-South Justin Tkatchenko. He made a commitment in June for a new building at Kilakila.

“Unfortunately funding has not reached us, we don’t know what’s happening right now.

“We did a ground breaking ceremony but unfortunately since then nothing new has come up.”

She said National Capital District Health Service only gave what was needed to keep the clinic in operation.

“There is still a lot to be done so the clinic remains close for an indefinite period,” she said.

