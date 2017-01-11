Clinic faces lack of staff

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE Kaugere clinic is facing a shortage of staff in particular a midwife to attend to pregnant women, according to clinic manager Janet Pongone.

She said health extension officers and doctors were currently attending to pregnant mothers but they still needed a midwife for the antenatal clinic hours.

Staff are also assigned to the TB antenatal mothers plus HIV and sexually transmitted infections patients.

“New mothers are seen by the HEO and doctor – between 20 and 30 new mothers every Tuesday,” she said.

She said from Monday to Friday they provided treatment for the sick children and adults.

They also conduct well-baby clinics and immunisation on Mondays and Thursdays.

“Tuesday is out antenatal day for expecting mothers,” she said.

“That’s when we open the clinic for mothers and TB and HIV and STI clients.

“Wednesday is our family planning day. All couples must make it their business to learn about family planning and the different methods.

“Family planning is a vital indicator so we don’t send a mother away if they come on the other days as well.”

She said they introduced implants to their line of family planning services in Oct last year and did implants for 30 women.

