Clinic faces staff shortage

ONE nurse at the Lawes Road urban clinic in Port Moresby sees over 50 patients per day, clinic manager Pere Luru says.

Staff shortage has been a problem of the clinic for a long time.

“One of the main problem that we at the clinic is going through is the shortage of staff,” Luru said

“We have less number of staff; another factor that contributes to our probelm is the staff attitude towards work.

“Sometimes they come to work, sometimes they don’t come to work because of the workload and the pressures of doing too much work at one time

“The ratio is one nurse is to 50-plus patients which we are not supposed to see, its more than 50 patients.”

Luru encouraged his staff to commit themselves to serving the patients despite difficulties the clinic was facing at the moment.

“We are running the clinic as best as we could with whatever resource we have,” he said.

“We don’t want patients to go back without being treated so regardless of lack of staff or limited resources we try our best to treat all patients before sending them home.

He also said that they have built a temporary partition to separate the tuberculosis ward from the general outpatient section.

“Previously, we did not have this partition and it was not safe for the TB patients or other patients visiting the clinic for medical treatment,” he said.

“But we have decided to place a partition to create privacy and protect the TB patients from stigma and spreading TB,”

“However, we are still seeing an increase in the number of new TB cases.

“There is no decrease, it’s still the same, the number is still increasing.”

Like this: Like Loading...