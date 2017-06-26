Clinic gets new antenatal ward

SITUM Clinic, one of the busiest clinics outside Lae, has received a new antenatal ward – thanks to Bank South Pacific staff at Lae’s toptown.

The clinic’s officer-in-charge, Joyce Tura, was pleased with the ward.

The clinic serves more 100 patients daily.

It registered more than 500 pregnant women for antenatal clinic, according to its 2016 report. “On our record only 87 came to deliver in this clinic,” Tura said.

“We hope that the others did go to other hospitals and clinics for assistance in child birth.

“Our aim is to help reduce infant mortality rate in the district.

“During a community meeting, the community agreed that a better antenatal ward would greatly assist mothers.”

