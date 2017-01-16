Clinic improvement attracts more patients

THE Koki clinic in the National Capital District is now seeing an increase of patients each day due to improvements in the facility, according to clinic manager April Hannah Barthan.

She said previously the clinic catered only for HIV and sexually transmitted infections tests and survivors of gender-based violence but today the outpatient section was open for the general population.

“When we got here we were seeing 200 patients a month but now we are seeing 900 patients.

“We are seeing 50 to 60 patients every single day, so a lot of people come in and they are really happy because the clinic is open every day.

“We have air con and the patients can sit in chairs when they wait so they are really happy.

“Their waiting time is 10 minutes to one hour, nobody waits more than one hour or two hours so they are happy for that too,” she told The National.

She said they also have a satellite clinic down at Ela Beach that was funded by Family Health International 360 for all voluntary counselling and testing (VCT) services.

“We have a safe house which is a shelter for GBV victims that we get in the area and also the human trafficking cases that come to the country. Also some of them get referred here and they work with the police and get them set up in the courts

“I also have to work on getting Ela Beach to run a bit better, a lot of maintenance work makes the environment look good for the people to come in because when you are sick you don’t want to go somewhere else.”

She said they were now seeing HIV, STI and GBV patients as well as general patients and it was difficult but they were trying their best to deliver health services to the people.

